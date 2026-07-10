Pokémon TCG's Delta Reign set has a pair of epic stadium cards that double all healing

New cards have been revealed for the upcoming Pokémon set Delta Reign (Storm Emeralda in Japan) including a new mega Pokémon ex and a new stadium split across two different cards. The cards were posted to Pokébeach yesterday, on July 9.

This stadium, Legendary Ocean Trench, is part of a new gimmick for this set: stadiums with art split across two cards, which can only be cast if you have both in your hand.

The card has a pretty straightforward effect: it doubles all healing, both yours and your opponent's. That makes it pretty swell with another new card: Delicious Rice Balls. This card heals you 30 HP, plus 30 more for each copy in your discard pile. That means with Legendary Ocean Trench in play, you can heal a maximum of 240 from this item!

If there's one Pokémon I associate with a deep sea ocean trench it's Kyogre. And since we've already seen a Legendary Summit, presumably representing Rayquaza, I'd be surprised if we don't also get some sort of Legendary Cave where Groudon might reside. I wonder if those two Legendary Pokémon will have some sort of presence in the set alongside the big green boy.

As well as the new stadium, another fresh card was revealed in Mega Golisopod ex. This mega has good HP at 340, and for just one grass energy you can deal 60 damage, plus another 160 if your opponent's Pokémon has any damage on it. With the right cards to stack damage counters onto enemy Pokémon before you attack, it could be pretty powerful.

The new Golisopod also has a three energy attack that locks a Pokémon in place, but I doubt you'll be using that over the one energy version - especially when this card seems like a great target for Wally's Compassion.