Lego and the Pokémon TCG collaborate for a card design challenge

Lego Ideas is a website that allows fans to submit their own custom Lego sets that can get turned into official products if they become popular enough. The site is currently collaborating with the Pokémon TCG to run a contest inviting users to submit their own personalised Lego Pokémon cards. While this isn't the first time that Pokémon and Lego have come together, this is an opportunity to stack some bricks and do a bit of creative design work.

Submissions for the LEGO Ideas Pokémon Trading Card Challenge opened on March 31st, and will close on May 6th.

Contestants can choose a Pokémon from a pool of 30, and their final design has to look like a brick-built custom Pokémon card. So it's not enough just to make a model of Lucario, it has to look like a Lucario illustration rare card. You also can't just recreate the art of one of your best Pokémon cards. You've got to construct a whole new, never before seen, piece of artwork featuring that Pokémon, although you'll be using bricks rather than cardboard.

A review panel will determine their favorite cards from among the submissions, and the champion will be determined by a public vote that will run from May 28th to June 11th.

The winner's design will be turned into an official Lego set, and they'll receive a share of the sales as well as credit for their design work. Any entrants who make it through to the public vote will receive a selection of Lego Pokémon products.

Have you ever entered a contest like this? And if so, were you able to pull off a win? Let us know any cool competition stories that you might have over on the Wargamer Discord.

And if you've ever wondered just how many Pokémon there are you review our list of whole lot of them.