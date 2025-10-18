Full art Mythical Pokémon from Mega Evolution steadily dropping in price

Marshadow, the Gloomdweller Pokémon, is one of the rarest finds from generation VII. It's not possible to obtain it in the digital games without downloading it via an exclusive event. In the Pokémon TCG, this shadowy lurker emerged from the darkness in the Mega Evolution expansion. Marshadow 146/132 is an elusive Illustration Rare card. Despite some initial hype, the value of this spooky martial artist has slowly decreased over time. Marshadow in the videogames may be a once in a lifetime catch, but in the TCG, it just can't maintain the same level of hype.

According to data from TCGplayer, on September 28th (two days after the release of Mega Evolution in North America) Marshadow was riding high at a worth of $92.34(£68.77). Today, on October 18th, that value has plummeted to only $31.70(£23.61), a decrease of 66%.

So what explains this price drop? Well, while Marshadow may be a mythical Pokémon, it's not related to Mega Evolution's titular mechanic. All of the most valuable mons from this set are Megas, and they've been given a variety of exotic art treatments, including the shiny new golden Mega Hyper Rare paint job. While being an Illustration Rare is exciting, Marshadow is characteristically staying out of the spotlight, which is instead shining directly on Lucario, Venausar, and all of the other pumped-up Mega Pokémon that define this expansion.

$31.70 is still reasonably pricy. While Marshadow has gradually slipped out of notice, perhaps someday the eyes of the community will be on it again, and it will rise back to its former glory? Or maybe its value will continue sliding into the shadows? Who's to say?

Do you prefer Mythical Pokémon or Megas? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord server.

You can also check out our list of all of the Legendary Pokémon and Mythical Pokémon in order to see what Marshadow is competing with.