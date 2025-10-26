Price of rare Master Ball Umbreon has tumbled into the double digits

The Eeveelutions have to be some of the most popular Pokémon out there. Eevee is incredibly adorable, and it can evolve into one of seven fantastic new forms, and also into Flareon. Because of the popularity of Eevee and its evolutions, Pokémon TCG cards that feature them tend to be worth a pretty penny. The Master Ball treatment of Umbreon from the set Prismatic Evolutions is a classic example of an expensive Eeveelution. At its height, the card was worth several hundred dollars, but now that price has radically dropped. Let's talk about why…

Prismatic Evolutions was released in January of this year. The set was all about Eevee, and packs were loaded with copies of the fluffy brown Pokémon and its evolved counterparts. It also featured parallel holofoil treatments that decked out the text boxes of cards with either a Poké Ball, or a Master Ball, with the latter being significantly more elaborate and extravagant.

Umbreon was the most valuable Master Ball card in this expansion. According to data from TCGPlayer, at its height, in early January shortly after the release of Prismatic Evolutions, Master Ball Umbreon was worth $384.24(£288.73). Picking a copy up today will set you back $77.04(£57.89). While this definitely isn't cheap, it represents an 80% drop compared to the original price.

This is part of a wider trend of Master Ball Eeveelutions declining in price. Master Ball Sylveon from the same set saw a 55% price drop from $65.99(£49.59) to $29.50(£22.17). Similarly, Master Ball Vapreon was initially worth $87.90(£66.05), but now only costs $20.84(£15.66), a 76% decrease. The price drop wasn't sudden in any of these examples, but rather hype for this specific treatment has gradually deflated as time has gone by.

What's your favorite Eeveelution? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord. If you're looking for a guide on the most powerful singles in the Pokémon TCG, check out our list of the best Pokémon cards.