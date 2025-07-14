Two more mighty Mega Evolution Pokémon cards just got revealed in Japanese

The Japanese versions of two upcoming Mega Evolution cards have been revealed, giving us a look at two Mega Pokémon ex. It's the edgiest pair of Pokémon receiving this treatment that have been shown off: Mega Absol and Mega Mawile.

Like all Mega Pokémon ex in this upcoming Pokémon TCG set, you get three prize cards if you knock out Absol or Mawile, so they'll need to be pretty powerful to stand a chance of seeing play. And at 280 and 270 HP respectively, these are certainly some high HP Pokémon for two Basics.

So both Mega Mawile and Mega Absol ex have a three energy attack as well as a two energy attack that is quite situational.

For instance, Absol's Doom Period attack can instantly knock out any Pokémon, but only if they have exactly six damage counters on them. It's going to have every player asking: "What is the most efficient way to get 60 damage on a Pokémon?", to which the answer is probably two Munkidori.

Mega Mawile's two energy attack is Greedily Devour, which does 30 damage for every prize card you have taken. So initially, it'll deal absolutely nothing, but when you just need one more prize, it'll do a ridiculous 500 damage.

Mawile's other attack, Big Bite, does an outstanding 260 damage, but there's a catch. Mega Mawile needs a filling meal, one that hasn't been nibbled already, and its Big Bite only does 260 if the target has no damage counters. Otherwise, you're stuck inflicting a measly 30.

Absol's three energy attack, meanwhile, has a lower ceiling, but a higher floor. It deals a straight 200 damage, but you also get to look at your opponent's hand and discard a card from it.

Overall, Absol seems like the stronger card, more suited to the current meta. It works well with Munkidori, one of the best Pokémon cards in the game right now, and it could be good against Gardevoir, the most powerful deck of the hour.

Here are the full translations, courtesy of JustinBasil:

Mega Absol ex:

[D][C] Doom Period: If your opponent's Active Pokémon has exactly 6 damage counters on it, that Pokémon is Knocked Out.

[D][D][C] Cruel Claw: 200 damage. Your opponent reveals their hand. Discard a card you find there.

Maga Mawile ex:

[M][M] Greedily Devour: This attack does 80 damage for each Prize card you have taken.

[M][M][C] Big Bite: 260 damage. If your opponent's Active Pokémon already has any damage counters on it before this attack does damage, this attack does 30 damage instead.

Mega Symphonia and Mega Brave are releasing in Japan on August 1, while the equivalent English-language set, Mega Evolution, drops in September.

Before that, though, we have the newest Pokémon set(s) Black Bolt and White Flare to enjoy. If you managed to obtain preorders then be sure to share your pulls over in the Wargamer Discord.