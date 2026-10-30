Pokémon accidentally reveals future cards from next year's McDonalds collab

In a now-deleted post intended to promote the McDonald's Pokémon cards launching in a cross-promotion on November 10, the Pokémon Company has accidentally shared details of next year's collab instead. This revealed cards that were not supposed to be shown yet, perhaps not until this time in 2027. These cards, posted by Pokebeach, have a 2027 copyright date on the bottom and an M27 stamp, making their identity clear.

Sadly (or, depending on your outlook on leaks, happily) there aren't any Gen 10 Pokémon in the collection. McDonald's partnerships typically use old reprints, not new cards, so the vast majority of these are simply repeats from the past couple of years, with art and effects we've seen before. Yawn! Not all of them though.

The lone exception is a squirtle card that is mechanically unique and has new artwork by illustrator Kariya. This simple squirtle has an attack called Splatter, which deals 10 HP damage to an opponent's benched Pokémon.

Since we're not looking too far into the future here, we can assume that this card will be coming out pretty soon - perhaps Japan's first 2027 Pokémon set, Mega x Mega Parade. Fans are treating this as a strong sign that Mega Blastoise will be getting a card soon - why else would there be a new Squirtle?

The actual 2026 McDonalds promo cards include Palafin, Chandelure, and Tyranitar. For the very first time, these Pokémon promo cards will be accompanied by toys! Remember toys?

There'll be two cards and one toy in each Pokémon Happy Meal, from a possible selection of 15 plastic figurines.

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