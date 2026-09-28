Pokémon TCG promos return to McDonald's - God help us all

Every time the Pokémon TCG announces new promos, I feel like I've been chosen for The Hunger Games. Limited edition Pokémon cards are so coveted that fans and scalpers will do just about anything to get hold of them. Things will be no different for the newest line of McDonald's x Pokémon promos announced by Pokébeach on September 27. Apparently, US McDonald's chains will be giving away a four-card booster with every Happy Meal from November 5 to December 9.

Pokébeach hasn't confirmed the 15 cards that'll be in the boosters, though they're likely to be reprints. I'd also bet, since the 30th Celebration set just released, we'll see a Pikachu or two. Whatever 'mons make an appearance, they'll be printed on confetti holofoil.

Scarcity is the biggest driver of a Pokémon card's value (just check our rare Pokémon cards guide for eye-watering evidence). Another huge driver of demand is the popularity of the Pokémon printed. Throw some fancy foil in, and you've got a promo that everyone and their mom will buy a Big Mac to catch.

I await the release of these promos with dread rather than excitement. The potential value of these promos tends to bring out the worst kind of people. The kind that start fist fights over Happy Meals. The kind that buy dozens of burgers, only to toss the food, uneaten, into the streets.

Scalpers aren't content to hoard Pokémon product anymore. The desire to make a buck off paper Pikachus drives major thefts, GPS stalking, and all manner of petty crime. So far, per-person limits haven't done much to stop the chaos that comes with a new promo's release. So, if you're planning to visit a McDonald's this winter, you better be prepared. If you're just here for a meal, maybe get delivery?

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