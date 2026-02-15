The art on this Medicham Pokémon card goes hard, but its power leaves a lot to be desired

Outside of Pokémon Pocket, we've currently never seen a Mega Medicham Pokémon Card. All the same, this meditating martial artist just got a new printing in Ascended Heroes, complete with an illustration rare art treatment. Aesthetically, the card is pretty solid. Medicham is striking a combat ready pose and absolutely radiating power. When it comes to aura farming, Medicham clearly has no equal. Unfortunately, in terms of actual gameplay viability, this card is a lot more swagger than substance.

For a single fighting energy, Medicham's 'seventh kick' attack deals 150 damage. With no further information, that sounds pretty great. A single energy card dishing out three figures of damage on a non-ex stage one Pokémon is a good rate. Unfortunately, there's a pretty massive catch.

Medicham's seventh kick does absolutely nothing unless you have exactly seven cards in your hand. It doesn't put a single damage counter on the opponent's Pokémon, all it does is end your turn.

Now, the Pokémon TCG is a lot more generous than many other card games when it comes to draw effects. Whether it's currently competitive cards like Lillie's Determination and Iono, or infamous old classics like Base Set Professor Oak, it's not hard to get a grip full of cards in this game.

The issue is that card advantage doesn't actually give you an advantage of any kind unless you play what you draw. You need to put your basics onto your bench, evolve them into their later stages, and support them with a steady supply of trainer cards. If you still have a full hand at the end of your turn, it's a sign that something is very wrong.

Medicham's art undeniably kicks ass, but if you put it in your deck, chances are that it will get you curb-stomped, rather than your opponent.

