Pokémon Mega Evolution's last three chunky ex cards have finally been revealed

The last three mega evolution ex cards from the upcoming Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution set have been revealed in Japanese. We already knew Abomasnow and Camerupt were coming, but this is our first proper look at the cards, as well as at the unannounced Mega Manetric ex.

The new additions join the cards we've already seen, such as Gardevoir, Venusaur, and Lucario, making it one mega evolution for each Pokémon type - a total of 10 in this Pokémon set.

Let's look at the cards (credit goes to JustInBasil for the translations).

First up we have Mega Abomasnow ex, and it's probably the least impressive of the three. Its Avalanche Hammer attack can deal wicked damage if you've built your deck the right way, but you're more likely to do 200-300 damage, which won't be enough to one-shot opposing Megas.

The other attack, Frost Barrier, is more consistent, and taking 30 less damage does give this Pokémon good survivability - but I think you need something even more explosive than this to risk a 3-prize-card Pokémon in your deck.

[W][W] Avalanche Hammer: 100x damage. Discard the top 6 cards of your deck. This attack does 100 damage for each Basic [W] Energy card you discarded in this way.

[W][W][W] Frost Barrier: 200 damage. During your opponent's next turn, this Pokémon takes 30 less damage from attacks (after applying Weakness and Resistance).

Mega Manetric ex is more like it! Its first attack has mediocre damage, but gives you protection from all basic Pokémon. Against some decks, this will just lock your opponent out of the game, and even if your foe has evolutions, it may still disrupt their game plan.

The other attack is nice and flexible. It lets you choose whether you want to dish out 200 damage or discard and deal 330, depending on the situation and if you have a way to regain energy.

[L][L] Flash Ray: 120 damage. During your opponent's next turn, prevent all damage done to this Pokémon by attacks from Basic Pokémon.

[L][L][L] Riot Blaster: 200+ damage. You may discard all Energy attached to this Pokémon. If you do, this attack does 130 more damage.

Finally we have Mega Camerupt ex. This Pokémon's Volcano Meteor attack may seem lackluster given its energy cost and discard requirement. However, it lines up perfectly with Ignition Energy, which provides three colorless energy and discards itself anyway at the end of your turn.

Roaring Heat is also an interesting puzzle. It can dish out 240 damage for one fire energy, which is obviously great, but you need to find a way to inflict the opponent's Active Pokémon with Burned first.

[R] Roasting Heat: 80+ damage. If your opponent's Active Pokémon is Burned, this attack does 160 more damage.

[R][C][C][C] Volcano Meteor: 280 damage. Discard 2 Energy from this Pokémon.

It remains to be seen how strong any of these mega evolutions truly are. While they are all a step up from regular exs, it's also risky to stick them in your deck. If your opponent can defeat just one of these Pokémon, they're already halfway to winning the game.

