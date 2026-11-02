Does this Pokémon card reveal dash hopes for Mega Blastoise?

Last week, when The Pokémon Company accidentally revealed its plans for next year's McDonald's promotion, the one brand new card that leaked sparked a lot of interest. That's because it was an unseen Squirtle - presumably one from a soon-to-release Pokémon TCG set. And that was exciting because fans were hoping it would herald the long-awaited arrival of Mega Blastoise to the game.

After all, Mega Charizard has had both its forms appear in the Mega Evolution era. Mega Venusaur, too, was featured in its very first set. Only the cannon-toting turtle lacks representation - an injustice we should not stand for!

This new Squirtle card could be there as support for Mega Blastoise, a new basic Pokémon to evolve into the water type Mega. However, a new spoiler for Japan's November (our February) set Aura Seeker shows that regular Blastoise is in this release.

This Blastoise card is almost certainly designed with the new Squirtle in mind, as well. It has an ability which states that attacks dealt to the bench by water Pokémon do 30 more damage. Meanwhile Squirtle's Splatter attack hits the bench - the synergy is obvious.

We can't rule out the possibility that both Blastoise and Mega Blastoise will feature in the Aura Seeker/Flowing Fists release. After all, we're a long way from seeing the full list of cards. Only three megas have been revealed thus far - the Z Mega forms for Lucario, Absol, and Garchomp - and that won't be all of them. Even the smallest sets like Chaos Rising have had about five.

If there is a Mega Blastoise in this set, we can assume it will have some sort of bench-targeting attack to play well with its mini-me form. Then again, perhaps regular Blastoise is in there as support for Mega Starmie, which can already wallop the bench.

What do you think - does the new Blastoise make Mega Blastoise less likely or more? Let me know over on the Wargamer Discord. I feel it could go either way!