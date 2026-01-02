Get this 18-pack Pokémon TCG collection below market price, with some of 2025's tastiest sets

There's nothing quite like ringing in the New Year with a fantastic Pokémon TCG deal, and considering how hard last year was when it came to finding products (2025 was hard for a lot of other reasons, but I refuse to go political right now), a discount is always welcome. We've got used to 'deals' being simply anything below the exorbitant market rate, but this collection is so close to retail it hurts, and grabbing 18 of the best Pokémon sets of 2025 at that price is hard to say no to.

My New Year's resolution remains the same after three years - to buy as many Pokémon TCG packs as I can find. It was a lot easier back in 2024, but 2025 really pushed my luck. I'm expecting 2026 to be pretty difficult, too, but I'm hoping the surge of hype is behind us and that The Pokémon Company can print enough to meet demands. Even going into 2026, the prices are still high, but it's not too difficult to find some below-market-price goodies to pick up.

Take, for instance, the Pokémon Mega Charizard X ex Ultra-Premium Collection, which stacks in as many packs as its name is long. That includes four Phantasmal Flames boosters, four Mega Evolutions packs, five Destined Rivals packs, four Journey Together boosters and, to tie it all up in Rare Candy-style sweetness, two Surging Sparks packs. That's a delicious pile of 18 packs to rip, and that's not including the extra goodies you get with it.

While the preferable way of getting those SIR chases is undoubtedly booster boxes stacked with 36 packs of the set you're collecting, these collection boxes are plenty of fun. The variety of packs makes each rip equally satisfying, and you still have the chance to get the major chases of each set. Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex #231 can be pulled in all its glory, as can Mega Charizard X ex #125. The same can be said for Pikachu ex #238 from Surging Sparks, and well, those Mega Hyper Rares in the latest Mega Evolution sets. If that's what you're into.

Typically, the retail price for the Pokémon Mega Charizard X ex UPC is $119.99, but like everything, there have been listings for double that price on the secondary market. While prices are slightly dropping across the board, it's still around the $150 mark at market price, according to TCGPlayer. Fortunately, I've found a much more reasonable price for it: and you can score this box for just $129.99 at Walmart right now. That's way below the market average, and it's a mere $10 over retail. Honestly, it's well worth that price still.

You're not only getting 18 packs, but you're also getting some gorgeous extras. The Mega Charizard X playmat is a standout, and the Mega Charizard X promo included is going for roughly $60 on its own, according to Pricecharting, so if you were hoping to buy that single - well, you may as well get 18 packs on top.

If you want to keep in the loop on all things Pokémon TCG throughout 2026, as well as get notifications on those all-too-rare deals, make sure to join our Wargamer Discord to chat with other trainers - like myself - and talk with fans of other hobbies, from Warhammer to D&D.