These new Pokémon TCG Charizard tins have sold out almost everywhere immediately

You may, or may not, be aware of the recent Pokémon TCG Mega Charizard Tins that were released two days ago on February 20th. They came out at the same time as the new Ascended Heroes Elite Trainer Boxes and, much like those boxes, they sold out pretty much everywhere essentially immediately.

The Mega Charizard Tins each contain four booster packs from a variety of recent Pokémon TCG sets, along with a promo of either Mega Charizard X from Phantasmal Flames, or Mega Charizard Y from Ascended Heroes.

Given Charizard's phenomenal popularity, and how quickly Pokémon TCG products sell, it's perhaps unsurprising that these tins vanished from shelves as quickly as they did.

A few remain available on Amazon.com, however, at a $40+ price tag that exceeds the typical retail price of a Pokémon TCG tin. They are available for £19.99 ($26.95) on Amazon.co.uk, but only for a small number of customers to purchase by invitation.

An article announcing the product on Pokémon.com contains a 'buy now' link, although this leads to the Pokémon Center online store, which does not currently have the tins listed. Since this product does not have a Pokémon Center page, they don't have a freely accessible online indicator of their intended retail price.

Target is currently sold out of the tins, while Walmart still has some on sale for $43 (£32). Secondary markets like eBay and TCGplayer are currently offering the tins at a wide range of different prices.

