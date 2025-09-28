Pokémon Phantasmal Flames' Japanese golden Charizard price tops $600 in 48 hours

Three things in life are inevitable: death, taxes, and Charizard Pokémon cards spiking to ludicrously high prices. Inferno X - the Japanese precursor to the English Pokémon set Phantasmal Flames - released in Japan on Friday, and its chase card Mega Charizard X ex has hit the market like a truck. Several variants of the new 'zard card are available - but the most sought after shiny gold version has already soared to a minimum price tag of $600(£444) on Ebay. Jeepers.

Currently, getting your hands on the regular treatment of this card will set you back just $10. The Secret Rare full art version has listings that are $50 at the lowest. Meanwhile, the golden MUR (Mega Ultra Rare) version isn't being sold for anything less than $600, and most are priced significantly higher. At press time, there's already one copy, in a collector's slab case, listed at $962.

It only takes one look at our running list of the world's most expensive rare Pokémon cards to know the mind bogglingly high market value some long lost, ultra rare cards can reach - but it still never fails to amaze when a brand new card immediately rockets to used car price levels.

This particular golden treatment of Mega Charizard X ex is currently only available in the Japanese Inferno X expansion (fun fact, Inferno X is also the name of the card's single printed attack). The English language Phantasmal Flames set launches on Saturday, November 15, and will include a large number of the cards from Inferno X, including Mega Charizard X ex and Mega Gengar ex.

We don't yet know for sure that the MUR golden version of Mega Charizard X ex is getting an English version in Phantasmal Flames, but - given 'Zard is still the headliner Pokémon of the set, it seems highly likely. And if it does rear its flaming head, chances are, prices for that version will fly at least as high as the Inferno X Japanese card.

You can also get a cartoon styled alternate, promo version of our new mega-zard in the Mega Charizard X ex Ultra Premium Collection, which releases on Friday, November 14. But, in typical Pokémon TCG fashion, most vendors have already sold out their stock of the Ultra Premium Collection almost two months prior to the release date.

Are you a Charizard fan, or do you prefer Blastoise, or Venusaur? Let us know about your favorite starter Pokémon in the Wargamer Discord. Personally, I've always been a Snivy guy.

For more information about upcoming Pokémon products, bookmark our full rolling guide to the newest Pokémon set - soon to be updated with all things Phantasmal Flames!