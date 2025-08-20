Top Lego rival has a spooktacular Pokémon kit that's 58% off

Golbat is honestly one of my favorite Pokémon. How could it not be? It's a bat-inspired Pokémon that exudes vampiric flair and looks downright adorable with its oversized mouth and little teeth.

Naturally, I'm thrilled that Mega has faithfully designed a set in Golbat's honor. Right now, you can score a massive 58% discount on the Mini Motion Golbat set over at Amazon US (or a 10% saving in the UK). It's available for $13.50, down from a chunkier $32.39. Forget Pikachu. Golbat, I choose you!

In my opinion, Mega is one of the best Lego alternatives, providing solid quality and reasonable prices. Although Pokémon Lego sets are coming out in 2026, Mega already has a wide selection of fantastic sets fit for the most obsessed Pokémon fanatic, with the Mini Motion Golbat a standout choice that gives some of the best Lego sets for adults a serious run for their money.

This Golbat model is part of the Motion range, which includes other Pokémon like Dugtrio and Geodude. Press the button on its base, and Golbat's wings flap as if flying.

Looks-wise, the kit is a spot-on rendition, complete with a gaping mouth, piercing eyes and perfectly positioned fangs. Golbat stands on a cave-themed platform, which is very apt - if you've ever played a Pokémon game you'll know what I mean.

Beneath the surface, the base cleverly conceals the wing-flapping mechanism, while transparent panels offer a peek at the inner workings - a neat touch!

Comprising 313 pieces, this set takes between 30-60 minutes to build. However, given the moving elements, it's a tad trickier than your average Mega set. You'll also receive three name plates; one in English, French and Japanese; to finish off the display. I love that these plaques are decorated with Poké Balls. I also think that the French name "Nosferalto" is so very fitting.

Just like predicting when a Pokémon egg will hatch, we can't foretell when this deal will end, so get your Mega Golbat model for just $13.49 from Amazon US or £14.84 at Amazon UK while it lasts.

