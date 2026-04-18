Pokémon TCG players in Asia are going to get a new Mega Delphox promo card

Greninja is getting a lot of focus at the moment. This is unsurprising, given that it's the star of the upcoming Chaos Rising Pokémon TCG expansion. Kalos has two other final form first partner Pokémon, though, Delphox and Chesnaught. Just like Greninja, both of these starters were given a new mega form in Pokémon Legends Z-A. While we've had no news on when Mega Chesnaught will make a TCG debut, players in Southeast Asia will be able to get their hands on new promotional Mega Delphox EXs starting in May.

From May 1st onwards, Mega Delphox will be available in Gym Promo Card Pack 4. Gym promo packs are awarded to participants in Pokémon TCG tournaments in Southeast Asia. Gym promos are relatively rare Pokémon cards marked with a blue stamp in the bottom right hand corner of their artwork.

While Mega Delphox is definitely the premier chase card in Gym Promo Card Pack 4, there are a few other interesting reprints, including Shaymin from Destined Rivals and Dawn from Phantasmal Flames.

If you're not a collector of foreign language Pokémon cards, there's no need to worry. After a delay, previous gym promo cards have made their way westwards to appear in English language Pokémon TCG sets.

Lapras ex, from Perfect Order, was initially released as part of Gym Promo Card Pack 1. This promotional pack was available for participating in tournaments in Southeast Asia from August of 2025 until the end of October. Perfect Order came out in March of 2026, leaving a 7 month delay between Lapras's debut as a gym promo and its full international release.

Will you be grabbing this Mega Delphox as soon as you can? Are you happy to wait for it to come out in English? Or are you more of a Chesnaught collector? Whatever your take, we'd be happy to hear it over on the Wargamer Discord server.

If you're gearing up to enter a tournament of your own, take a look at our list of the best Pokémon cards for some inspiration.