Pokémon TCG will get Mega Dragonite just one month after the videogame

Japanese Pokémon TCG wholesalers have confirmed a new premium set, MEGA Dream ex, will launch on November 28 this year, headlined by a new Mega Dragonite ex card and packed with plenty of other Mega evolutions. That means the huge angel-winged Dragon will swoop into the TCG less than two months after it makes its debut in upcoming Switch game Pokémon Legends Z-A.

The earliest mention of the new Pokémon TCG set on Japanese Twitter that we can find comes from wholesaler Taibuppan, early on Thursday morning, who says MEGA Dream ex will be "the first High Class pack of the Mega series". High Class sets offer a mixture of reprints of the best Pokémon cards and high pull rates for the most expensive Pokémon cards.

Taibuppan states that MEGA Dream ex will have 10 cards per pack. While that's standard for all Pokémon sets in the West, it's a double-sized booster for the Japanese game. They add that the expansion will also include "a large number of Mega Pokémon cards".

US Pokémon site PokéBeach says that there will be a new card treatment in the pack, "Mega Stone Mirror", but doesn't cite a source for the claim, and there's no information what these new foils might look like. Presumably Pokébeach is going off the same wholesaler information that Taibuppan is drawing from.

That's not the only new set to be revealed on Thursday, either. Taibuppan followed up with news of the Start Deck 100 Battle Collection, which will be available on December 29. If these are anything like the Start Deck 100 decks from 2021, there will be 100 unique decks, built from a pool of around 400 cards.

Each deck is "guaranteed to include at least two Pokémon ex", with some featuring original Pokémon ex, and all decks will come with "highly versatile new items".

