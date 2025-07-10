Pokémon's Mega Evolution set revealed, and we know almost every ex card in it

The first English-language release of Pokémon's Mega Evolution series has finally been officially announced and it's creatively titled: Mega Evolution. This set will launch on September 26 and will - as the same suggests - include lots of Mega Evolution Pokémon, a new type of card that will award up to three prize cards when KOd.

A July 10 press release reveals further details about the newest Pokémon set and its card numbers. It states that Mega Evolution will feature 22 Illustration Rares and 22 ultra rare full art Pokémon and trainer cards, including the first full art items and stadiums.

The announcement also shares that this Pokémon TCG set will include 10 Mega Pokémon ex, many of which appear on the set's packaging, also freshly unveiled.

Given that Mega Evolution is expected to mainly contain cards from Japan's Mega Symphonia and Mega Brave sets, it seems almost all of these Mega exs have now been confirmed in one form or another.

We've seen proper high quality versions of Venusaur, Gardevoir, Latias, and Lucario. And we've seen almost unbelievably poor quality blurry versions of Abomasnow, Mawile, Camerupt and Absol from pics snapped at a Japanese Champions League tournament.

Mega Khangaskan hasn't yet been glimpsed in the wilds, but it's a shoe-in given the Pokémon appears on Mega Evolution booster packs.

If you're good at counting, you'll know that that's nine out of the ten Mega Pokémon exs covered. And if you're super observant you'll notice there's one of every Pokémon card type. Only one type is missing: Lightning.

Since there are only two electric type Mega Evolutions, that means we can be 99% sure that Ampharos or Manetric is the final Mega Evolution Pokémon ex of the set.

My money's on Ampharos, since it surely has more fans, but since we're bound to see all 48 of the Mega Evolutions (information courtesy of our 'How many Pokémon are there?' guide) over the course of the Mega Evolution series, perhaps the Pokémon Company will want to space them out.

