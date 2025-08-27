Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution set delayed by two weeks outside of America

Bad luck for Pokémon card fans in Europe, the Middle East or Asia, the upcoming TCG release Mega Evolution has been delayed until October 10, two weeks past the expected release date of September 26.

The news comes from The Pokémon Company, which made the announcement today on August 27. The brief statement on the website apologises to fans for the delayed release, which apparently comes from "challenges impacting product delivery dates". In other words: it's delayed because of delays.

That amended date doesn't sound especially set in stone, as TPC states that it is "working hard alongside our logistics partners to ensure products will be available for purchase" by that date.

Other regions, however, including the US, are unaffected by the delay. They'll be able to get the newest Pokémon set on the regular date.

One worrying thing about this October 10 date is that it's right next to the upcoming Regional Championships in Milwaukee and Belo Horizonte which begin on October 10 and October 11.

While these competitions are in the unaffected US, it could be a problem for trainers from other regions who were planning to fly in to compete. Now it's going to be a mad scramble to obtain the most meta-relevant cards, with these fans forced to ship singles overseas to get the key pieces they need.

The delay could have a knock-on effect on reseller practices, with scalpers taking advantage of the added scarcity to make their prices even more outrageous.

