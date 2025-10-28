This Pokémon Mega Evolution ETB listing is over $30 cheaper than Amazon right now

The only thing truly 'mega' about the recent Pokémon Mega Evolution expansion is the prices, with plenty of products from ETBs to booster boxes going for way over retail price. While it's starting to simmer down a little bit now, plenty of third-party sellers are still listing ETBs at well over the $100 mark. Fortunately, however, you don't have to pay that, because we've found a place you can grab a Pokémon Mega Evolution Elite Trainer Box for over $30 cheaper than Amazon, and below market price to boot.

The newest Pokémon set to launch, Mega Evolution, is the start to the new era, fittingly called… the Mega Evolution series. No points for creativity there, but the Pokémon TCG is finally out of Scarlet & Violet's spotlight, and unsurprisingly, that means the latest expansion offers some of the most sought-after Pokémon packs on the market.

Personally, I could be convinced it isn't even a real set; certainly I can't find any around my local card shops, or any listings at a reasonable price. The all-gold Mega Lucario ex #188, a Hyper Mega Rare (because rare isn't enough, clearly), is sitting over $600, according to Pricecharting, and that's not taking into account many of the other chases sitting as the most expensive Pokémon cards of the set.

I'm a bigger fan of the Mega Gardevoir ex #187 Hyper Mega Rare myself, with the same gold-etched art style as the aforementioned Lucario card. There's also the two SIR versions of the 'mon, which sit just below those as some of Mega Evolution's most premium-priced chases.

That being said, my main chase is the Mega Latias ex #181, which is a gorgeous SIR of the legendary Pokémon, and one that's deserving of its current selling price ($212 at press time).

However, all of these singles are - unsurprisingly - very expensive. And, let's be honest, the chase is just as fun as collecting them. Right now, you can grab a Pokémon Mega Evolution Lucario Elite Trainer Box for various prices at TCGPlayer, but it's sitting around the $80 mark at the time of writing. To put that in perspective, Amazon has listings of the same ETB for $109.44, and Walmart is slinging them at roughly the same price for $106.

While prices can vary on sites like TCGPlayer, with lots of sellers vying to get your purchase, you'll often find better deals than going with major retailers (certainly in this case). Many of the listings from Amazon or Walmart are actually also third party marketplace sellers, but they're at higher prices - so you're effectively paying extra just to shop via the two major corporations. Would you give your hard-earned money to Team Rocket? I don't think so.

So, if you've been waiting for a chance to secure one of the most exciting Pokémon sets and the start of a new series, this Mega Evolution deal isn't one to miss out on. Make sure you post your pulls on the Wargamer Discord so we can be jealous (or we can share commiserations, depending on the results), and stick around to discuss the best trading card games around.