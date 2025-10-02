Pokémon TCG's Mega Hyper Rare cards are even rarer than we thought

Trading card online marketplace TCGPlayer has put out some preliminary pull rates for the Pokémon TCG's Mega Evolution set, which launched in the US last week, and it looks as if the new 'Mega Hyper Rare' cards are going to be incredibly hard to get hold of.

According to the website, which ripped open more than 5,000 booster packs in order to come up with its figures, your odds of finding a card of this new rarity type is a staggeringly low 1 in 1,260 packs. In other words, you'd need to open an average of 35 booster boxes, to find just one of the blingy gold rare Pokémon cards.

Since booster boxes are going for about $300 on the secondary market, that means you'd need to spend an average of $10,500 to find one. Or you could just pick up singles of Mega Evolution's biggest chase cards, which still only cost a few hundred bucks.

Compared to the Hyper Rare cards which the Mega Hyper Rares have replaced, this new Pokémon rarity is an order of magnitude scarcer. Hyper Rares in Destined Rivals were, according to TCGPlayer's tests, found in 1 in 149 packs - still hard to find, but not as ridiculous as the gold forms of Mega Lucario or Gardevoir.

If this data is correct, we have to assume these cards are going to get seriously pricey over time.

As for the rest of this Pokémon TCG set, it looks like Illustration Rares are a little easier to find than previously, with a 10.89% pull rate, up from 8.29%. The odds seem better for double rares and ultra rares too. But that's where the good news ends, as by TCGPlayer's working, the chase Secret Illustration Rare cards have worse pull rates than usual - down to 0.99% of packs.

Come join the Wargamer Discord for more tabletop discussion - or check out our trivia-stuffed guide to every legendary Pokémon.