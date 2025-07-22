Gorgeous Mega Evolution SIR cards revealed in new Pokémon Presents

The latest Pokémon Presents livestream took place on July 22, and the internet is very excited about Mega Dragonite. But did you see the new full art cards from the upcoming Mega Evolution set?

We were gifted with a peek at four new Special Illustration Rares from the newest Pokémon set, Mega Evolution, which comes out on September 26, 2025. And these were some truly beautiful reveals. As you'd expect given the set's name, each one of the previewed SIRs was a mega evolution.

The trailer was a mad riot of colors and particle effects, so while the video above will give you a good idea of how each card will actually play in the TCG, below we've included these stills of the Japanese cards, where it's much easier to actually make out the art.

Mega Gardevoir ex in particular stands out as a masterpiece. It's an amazing composition featuring all three of the mega's preevolutions, and I'd be shocked if this wasn't one of the most expensive Pokémon cards in the set.

We also saw a Mega Venusaur ex, which forms a lovely combined scene with the Bulbasaur and Ivysaur Illustrated Rares we've already seen. Mega Kangaskhan looks like it's about to deliver some hurt alongside its Joey, and Mega Lucario features in the most action-packed scene of the lot, locked in battle with Venusar.

As you may have noticed, these are the four mega evolution Pokémon that feature on the Mega Evolution booster pack art. They won't be the only mega exs in the set, however. It appears The Pokémon Company has included one of every type. Only the electric type inclusion remains shrouded in mystery - the others have been shown off in one form or another.

