All the Mega Evolutions that still need Pokémon cards

We're only four sets into the Mega Evolution era of the Pokémon TCG, and already an impressive number of megas have received new cards. If this generation continues for as long as Scarlet & Violet, it doesn't seem impossible that every single one of the 93 megas introduced across the games could get its own Pokémon card before all is said and done.

That said, we're still a long way off that goal. The lists below will help you keep track of which megas we're still waiting on, including the three, forlorn, forgotten mega evolutions from years back that have never had a card - not ever!

First up though, here's a list of megas that have cards in older Pokémon TCG sets, but haven't been revisited in the new era yet.

Mega Evolutions missing from new era

Blastoise

Alakazam

Gyarados

Mewtwo X + Y

Ampharos

Scizor

Houndoom

Tyranitar

Blaziken

Aggron

Latios

Garchomp

Beedrill

Pidgeot

Slowbro (but Japanese Gym promo exists)

Steelix

Sceptile

Swampert

Sableye (only ever appeared on a tag team card with Tyranitar)

Altaria

Glalie

Salamence

Metagross

Rayquaza

Gallade (but Japanese promo exists)

Pokémon Legends Z-A released in October 2025, and brought a fresh crop of megas to the series. Since just a couple of sets have come out since these Pokémon sprang into existence, it's unsurprising that many haven't had a chance to appear yet.

That said, The Pokémon Company does seem to be prioritizing this batch. It's notable that of the 26 new mega evolutions introduced with Z-A, only 10 (9 if you discount Delphox) are yet to appear.

New Mega Evolutions with no card

Victrabeel

Emboar

Scolipede

Chandelure

Chesnaught

Delphox (but Japanese Gym promo exists)

Malamar

Barbaracle

Drampa

Falinks

It's hard to feel bad for these guys, when there are a couple of megas that have been around since the gimmick appeared in X&Y and yet still do not have a card of their very own.

Old Mega Evolutions with no card

Pinsir

Medicham

Banette

Sorry if these three are your favorites; we guess TPC just doesn't agree. Medicham and Pinsir at least have appeared in the mobile app Pokémon Pocket. Poor Banette gets absolutely nothing.

Since it's a discarded doll, possessed by pure hatred for the child that abandoned it, this disrespectful treatment is about par for the course for this Pokémon.

For completeness' sake, here's the list of Mega Dimension megas from the December DLC, which haven't yet gotten a card. It's basically all of them, with the exception of Mega Darkrai, the face of the upcoming Pitch Black set.

We can expect this DLC to be a focus for the set, however, so this list will probably be cropped down very soon. I'm sure Banette is seething about this…

DLC Megas with no card

Raichu

Chimecho

Absol Z

Staraptor

Garchomp Z

Lucario Z

Heatran

Golurk

Meowstic

Crabominable

Golisopede

Magearna

Zeraora

Scovillain

Glimmora

Tatsugiri

Baxcalibur

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