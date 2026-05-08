The Pokémon Company tells fans to calm down, after TCG event is shut down

There's sadly been no shortage of outbursts, fights, and other nastiness over the last year from fans of the Pokémon TCG. Disputes between adults arguing over the few Pokémon card packs available in stores can be found all over social media, and just 10 months ago, a man was actually stabbed for allegedly cutting in line. Now, just days after an event in Korea was shut down due to safety concerns, The Pokémon Company has released a statement, asking fans to improve their behavior.

In the statement, made on its official website, The Pokémon Company Japan thanks trainers for their continued support before condemning "instances of harassment, including defamation, threats, harm, and obstruction of business, at event venues and on social media." The statement asks collectors to refrain from "aggressive behavior" and "actions and discriminatory remarks that harm the character or dignity of employees or related parties," as well as "malicious information dissemination."

The company doesn't specify which event it's talking about, so we can't be certain, but it does seems notable that this comes just one week after Korea's 'Mega Festa 2026' event was postponed.

The Pokémon TCG event, 'Mega Festa 2026', was also tied to the Pokémon Go mobile game, and attendees could complete a stamp rally in order to receive an exclusive Magikarp promo.

Many promos, especially those limited to one-off events, can be particularly expensive on the secondary market. There's no shortage of older promos that have made it onto the most expensive Pokémon card list, and with the continued hype around the TCG, this event attracted many fans, and quickly went downhill.

"Due to safety concerns from the large crowd, the event has been temporarily suspended," the Pokémon Korea account shared in a statement on X. The size of the crowd differs based on reports - a shop owner in Korea said it was roughly 3,000 to 5,000 people in attendance, someone else suggests it was around 10,000 on X, but The Korea Times reports a massive 40,000 people attended the event before it was shut down. At the time of writing, the Magikarp is selling for around $500-$800 on eBay for pre-sale alone.

While the event has been temporarily suspended, there's currently no sign of when The Pokémon Company will continue it. Giving out exclusive Pokémon TCG cards at events is becoming less common, as this is often the result. For instance, the Van Gogh Museum Pikachu promo had to be pulled due to safety fears, to later be sold at select retailers and via the Pokémon Center website. Similarly, Pokémon Korea has promised fans an opportunity to get the Magikarp promo by completing an online form.

There are, sadly, a lot of Pokémon TCG fans who take these events far too seriously, but if you're one of the nice ones who simply want to collect and enjoy the hobby, make sure to join our Wargamer Discord so you can tell us your favorite Pokémon and why it is Giratina.

There's no better choice, but if you think differently, I'm sure we can sort this out politely and with decorum!