Japan's next Pokémon TCG set has been announced and it's Greninja themed

Despite being a frog with a giant, uncanny tongue wrapped around its throat, Greninja has always been an incredibly popular Pokémon. It was recently announced that this Amphibious ninja is set to be the star of Japan's next Pokémon TCG expansion, Ninja Spinner, which is currently scheduled to release on the 13th March 2026.

Only a handful of cards have been previewed so far, including the complete evolutionary lines of all three generation six starter Pokémon. This includes the headliner for the set, Mega Greninja ex.

Mega Greninja ex has 350 hp, making it one of the highest hp Pokémon cards in the game. It has an ability and a single attack, both of which are shuriken themed.

According to the translation offered by Bulbapedia, the ability "mortal shuriken" allows Greninja's controller to discard a water energy from their hand, once per turn, to deal sixty damage to any of their opponent's Pokémon.

The attack, Ninja Spinner, which shares its name with the set, costs two water energy. It deals 120 damage by default, alongside an additional 80 damage if you return a water energy attached to Greninja to your hand.

This is a combined total of 260 damage, which is pretty hefty for its cost. The fact that Greninja can deal damage with its ability, and then tag out to the bench to have another Pokémon attack, is also notable, not to mention very in character for a ninja.

We'll see more cards from Ninja Spinner as its release in April draws closer. Cards from the set should see an international release after the upcoming Perfect Order expansion has been and gone.

Personally, I'm still holding out hope that we're going to see a new Mega Blastoise ex some time soon.