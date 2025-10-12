Are Pokémon TCG Mega Heroes Mini Tins weird, or is it just me?

Many Pokémon TCG expansions, although not all of them, feature Mini Tins: little metallic tubs containing two boosters and some added extras. The newest Pokémon set, Mega Evolution, continues this trend, with chunkier booster boxes and ETBs releasing alongside a "Mega Heroes Mini Tin". Naturally, like all other Pokémon products on the planet, most retailers have either already sold their stock of these tins, or they're only available at a wildly higher rate than their recommended retail price of $9.99(£7.50). But are these odd little boxes worth a buy, or you better off ignoring them?

Mega Heroes Mini Tins feature artwork depicting one of five mega-evolved Pokémon: Mega Venusaur, Lucario, Gardevoir, Kangaskhan, or Latias. Unfortunately, the tins do not contain the Pokémon that features on their front (well, the boosters might if you're very lucky, but then so could any other pack). Instead, they contain one Mega Evolution booster, one Destined Rivals booster, an art card, and a sticker featuring the same image that's on the front of the tin.

Neither the stickers, nor the art cards command any real financial value, although you can put all of the art cards together to form a panorama of five Mega Pokémon powering up - so it's got that going for it, I guess.

The tins aren't listed among the featured products on the official Mega Evolution expansion page. They're also too small to comfortably hold a sleeved 60 card deck, making them an awkward storage solution. So if there's no guaranteed promo; you don't definitely get the card painted on the tin; the art cards and stickers aren't worth money; and the tin itself doesn't work as a deckbox - what's the point of these things?

Ultimately, I'm afraid, the answer is just that it's just another way to get boosters when all else fails. Odd though they may be, mini tins are neither a rip off, nor a great bargain. At their listed price of $9.99, they're only marginally more costly than buying two packs.

If you can find them at that rate, and you think the tins look neat, or if you want to combine the art cards and see what it looks like, go for it. Alternately, if you just want to crack packs, and you don't need any strangely sized boxes or stickers, go ahead and give this product a miss They're certainly not worth picking up at inflated after market rates, unless you're really desperate.

If what you want is boosters of recent Pokémon sets at below market price, without risking life and limb braving the crowds to secure the latest restocks at big stores, you're best off keeping a wary eye on Wargamer; we regularly report on Pokémon TCG deals as they pop up. To stay updated on our latest alerts, join the free Wargamer Discord community and keep an eye on our articles as we post 'em!

While you're there, you can always join in our daily discussion on all things tabletop, not to mention regular live AMAs from major game designers, community competitions, giveaways, and hobby hangouts! See you there, pals!