Mega Lucario Z is set to make its Pokémon TCG debut

Some Pokémon are so marketable iconic that giving them one mega form just isn't enough. Pokémon Legends Z-A provided new "Z" mega transformations for both Lucario and Garchomp, despite the fact that they were both already capable of mega evolving. A trading card for Lucario's new mega form (Mega Lucario Z) has just been previewed and it's due to release in a currently unannounced future set.

Thematically, Mega Lucario Z is more focused on tapping into mystical power of the 'aura' than on punching things. In the Pokémon games, Mega Lucario Z is set apart from regular Mega Lucario because it focuses on special (rather than physical) attacks, and also thanks to its blisteringly high speed stat. Because of this, its card is steel/metal type (rather than fighting type), and it possesses the 'aura seeker' ability, which allows it to dig through the deck for supporter cards.

Only the basic artwork for Mega Lucario Z has been shown off so far. Given that it's a contemporary rare Pokémon card, though, it's sure to have an ultra rare variant, and potentially a special illustration rare, and mega hyper rare version as well.

There is currently no publicly revealed information about the expansion that will feature Mega Lucario. The set indicator in the card's bottom left hand corner contains the abbreviation "FLO", but that doesn't tell us a tremendous amount, other than the fact that the expansion's title will start with the letter F. Since all of the Pokémon sets for 2026 have currently been revealed, it looks like players won't be able to get their hands on Mega Lucario Z ex until next year.

Do you think this new printing of Lucario is aura farming successfully, or would you rather avoid fighting with it altogether? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord server.