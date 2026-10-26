Pokémon TCG cuts full art Rayquaza card from upcoming set

Pokébeach has obtained the full card list for the November English set Delta Reign. When you compare it to the Japanese equivalent - which in this case is the Storm Emeralda release from July along with the Mega Starter decks - there are a couple of cards missing.

Rather shockingly, this includes a full art version of the Legendary Pokémon Mega Rayquaza - the face of this Pokémon set! Now, before you panic, let me just reassure you that it isn't the gorgeous Special Illustration Rare that's absent, nor the golden Mega Hyper Rare. It is the Ultra Rare full art version that won't be included in packs.

The severity of this news obviously depends on how/if this card will be released to us. The most likely answer is it's a promo card for some other boxed product, in which case it should be relatively easy for collectors to get hold of.

It seems very unlikely that this card would be region-locked to Japan - that would be an unprecedented and pretty inexplicable move. If this were the case, obviously it would be very bad for the fans. While they're not my cup of tea, I know a lot of players try to collect this style of card for every Mega Evolution, especially as they're much easier to chase after than the shiniest SIRs.

The full art Mega Rayquaza isn't the only card that will be missing from Delta Reign. It also won't include the regular ex card for Eeevee from the Starter decks. And of course the Kyogre IR has been taken out to be the box promo for Delta Reign, so we can expect to see a strange disparity in price between it and Groudon's Illustration Rare.

What do you think is the likely fate of these Mega Rayquaza and Eevee cards? Share your ideas with us via the Wargamer Discord's Pokémon channel.