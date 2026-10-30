Pokémon TCG reveals sharp new Rayquaza box with Delta Reign's missing full art

The Pokémon Company has announced a new Delta Reign-adjacent product: the Mega Rayquaza ex Premium Tournament Collection. Housed in a swish green-and-gold box, this collection has eight booster packs, plus Mega Rayquaza accessories like sleeves and a deck box. The product is launching on February 12, 2027.

We expected to see it pretty soon, and indeed this is where the Rayquaza ultra rare full art card from the Japanese set, which will not be found in English-language booster packs, appears - as a promo that's included with every box. The collection also has a few other promo cards worth a quick mention: foil versions of Zinnia's Trust, Adventure Lantern, and Mega Rayquaza Cap, plus the split cards that form Legendary Summit Stadium.

Compared to 2025's Iono and Lillie Premium Tournament Collections, this box has a couple of extra packs - neat! However, the pricing has not been confirmed yet: it's plausible that it's been bumped up to match. According to product shots, there are four Delta Reign packs, four Pitch Black packs inside.

Another notable difference is that (fittingly given Rayquaza's typing), TPC has used Dragon Shield for the deck box and sleeves this time, instead of Ultra Pro. We'll have to see if that's a one off, or if Pokémon has changed partners for good!

Gotta say, the accessories look particularly great here. I would love to have that deck box, and the sleeves are nice too (though that text at the bottom kind of spoils them for me).

Are you going to try and get hold of one of these in February? How heavily scalped do you think they will be? Come join the conversation over on the Wargamer Discord.