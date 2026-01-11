New Mega Starmie ex Pokémon card hides its most iconic feature… its terrifying legs

Now that the Pokémon TCG has entered the Mega Evolution series, we're seeing all kinds of beefed up mega Pokémon make the journey from screen to tabletop. From Mega Dragonite, with its adorable head-mounted wings, to the hauntingly powerful Mega Gengar. There are some Megas, though, that I would honestly rather not think about. Mega Starmie is infamously uncanny thanks to its eerily human legs. Unfortunately for me, and anyone else unsettled by this curvaceous starfish, a new Mega Starmie ex card has just been revealed, although its legs are nowhere to be seen.

Mega Starmie ex will debut in the Japanese set "Nihil Zero", which will be released internationally as "Perfect Order" in March this year.

Like many Mega exs, Starmie packs a lot of power. With an impressive pool of 330 hp, coupled with two attacks that deal triple digit damage (one of which only requires a single energy card), there's no doubt that Mega Starmie can kick up a storm. Perhaps because it has never skipped leg day.

Only the regular art for Mega Starmie ex has currently been revealed. For all that we know, there might be an ultra rare print waiting to be shown off, depicting Starmie doing squats, kicking the air, or stretching out its legs to their full horrifying extent.

Other exs that have been confirmed for Nihil Zero include Mega Zygarde, Meowth, Mega Skarmory, and Decidueye.

