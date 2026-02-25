The new Pokémon TCG starter decks are boring - it's time for new blood

Pokébeach announced three new starter decks for Japan this week, revealing the existence of some brand new Pokémon cards which the rest of the world can expect to see bundled into upcoming Pokémon TCG sets.

But - and maybe it's partly just because we don't have images or rules information for these cards yet - I'm finding it pretty hard to get excited about them. The thing is, the headliners for these decks are ex cards for Eevee, and Zoroark, Meowscarada. And they're expected to have Illustration Rares for Zorua, Sprigatito, and (probably) Eevee.

These are all Pokémon that have had ex cards in the Scarlet & Violet series, with Zoroark and Eevee in particular receiving one in 2025. Meanwhile, Zorua had two IRs in 2025 and one the year before, and of course there are too many special versions of Eevee to count.

I get it, these are popular Pokémon, but it just seems a shame. There are (quickly checks the Wargamer guide) 1,025 Pokémon currently, and it seems a shame to shower a select few with numerous IR and ex cards, when others get none.

There are some Pokémon that have never had an ex or full art, and plenty for whom it's been 7years or more since they got some time in the spotlight. Cool Pokémon that don't have an ex card yet include Shedinja, Goodra, Regigigas, and Pinsir. And there are some truly startling omissions when you start to look at Illustration Rares. Did you know Totodile has never had a full art card, outside of Pokémon Pocket? Nor has Scyther!

This could be another symptom of the Pokémon franchise just having too many monsters to keep up with anymore. As soon as you stopped being able to port every previous Pokémon into mainline games, it became clear The Pokémon Company was going to have to pick favorites.

On the other hand, perhaps I'm making a mountain out of a molehill. These three won't be the only new cards in the decks, and it does make sense to put the emphasis when marketing a new product on the Pokémon which fans like best.

What's more, it seems like TPC is trying to keep pushing out ex cards for new Pokémon, even if its not making a big song and dance about it. Last year we saw the first ex card for Mamoswine, and the first ever Gourgeist ex was just announced for Japan's upcoming Ninja Spinner set.

Meanwhile, more Illustration Rares are coming out than ever before, with sets like Black Bolt/White Flare ensuring no Pokémon are missed out across an entire region.

Is Pokémon doing enough to spotlight all its original monsters, outside of the popular faves? Let us know your thoughts on the Wargamer Discord.