Pokémon TCG's new "Mega X Mega Parade" trademark hints at upcoming set

Creatures Inc has filed a new trademark for the name 'Mega X Mega Parade' (Mega X Mega パレード.), likely revealing the title of an upcoming Pokémon TCG set. While we don't know for certain that this is the Japanese name of an upcoming release for the card game, the trademark is filed in the same 'games and toys' category and with the same terms as have been used by the TCG in the past.

As for what this set could be, well based on that name, we can only speculate. My first guess was that it's a set that focuses on battles between different Mega Evolution Pokémon, like the old EX Team Magma vs Team Aqua set, though why the letter X was chosen instead of V or VS beats me. Maybe instead they're shipping various Mega Pokémon as couples? No, I don't think that's very likely, either. But perhaps there could be something there to do with multiple Megas appearing on the same card?

That other word 'Parade' is interesting too. We recently had a parade-themed Pokémon set in Pokémon Pocket, with Fantasical Parade (夢幻パレード), so perhaps we should be taking cues from that release. Fantastical Parade came out at the end of January this year and was themed around a celebratory parade, with Pokémon like Teal Mask Ogerpon and Mega Gardevoir, as well as other 'mon related to music, dance, costume, and art.

Pokémon Pocket has plenty of its own sets that don't always tie-in with what the physical card game is doing, but the two do sometimes line up. Pocket and the TCG both introduced their recent wave of Mega Evolutions at the same time, for instance, and the pair recently had a simultaneous announcement for their Rayquaza sets.

Or maybe we're barking up completely the wrong tree, and they're just throwing Mega Mewtwo X, Mega Raichu X and Mega Charizard X in one release. All the Xs!

The Mega X Mega Parade trademark was filed on June 28, and published today on July 1. In the past, publications like Pokébeach have attempted to use Pokémon's trademark filings to pin down a likely release window, but they've recently acknowledged that the timings have become too erratic and hard to use as any kind of predictor. It could be six months away or it could be two years!

Share your own half-baked theories over on the Wargamer Discord!