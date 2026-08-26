New high-class Pokémon pack starring Mega Raichu drops February 2027

The 'Mega X Mega Parade' Game Freak trademark we spotted on July 1 has turned out to be the Pokémon TCG's next high-class pack, at least according to details shared by Pokébeach on August 25.

This Pokémon set is apparently scheduled to arrive in Japan on February 19, which likely means the English-language equivalent will be launching worldwide some time in March.

Reportedly, it contains both of the recent funny-shaped Mega Raichu from Mega Dimension: Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y.

While Pokébeach doesn't share its sources - presumed to be mysterious industry insiders - it has a track record of being right about this sort of thing.

High class packs are usually full of reprints. In particular they're known for having a high number of SAR/SIR cards, including new versions of cards that have had the full art treatment already. This year's Ascended Heroes set (the equivalent came out in late 2025 in Japan) had a new Team Rocket's Mewtwo and Lily's Clefairy, though it was a Mega Gengar ex SIR that really stole the show.

With a higher card count than most packs, and with a name like Mega X Mega, I'm hopefully this release could be a good opportunity for TPC to stuff a load of different Mega Evolutions into one set. After all, the Pokémon TCG has a lot to work through if it wants to get through the lot, and time is already ticking on the end of this era.

Wind and Waves is coming out some time in 2027, so the end of this Mega Evolution series could already be swiftly approaching, and lots of great designs remain untouched.

Then again, there are plenty of Pokémon that have never had a good art treatment, even some you'd swear must've had at least an Illustration Rare before - why should the Megas be any different?