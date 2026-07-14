You can snap up 8 Pokémon TCG packs from Target for below market price

Look alive, Pokémon TCG fans! There's an opportunity to snag 8 Pokémon TCG packs for a decent price, as the Mega Zygarde ex Premium Collection is selling from Target for under market value. You can pick up this box right now from the Target store for just $44.99, but like every single Pokémon deal that appears online, we should expect stock to be all gone in the next couple of hours.

Alongside the jumbo and regular-sized promo cards for Mega Zygarde, the Mega Zygarde ex Premium Collection contains eight packs, which means you're paying about $5.60 per pack - that's not terrible!

For some reason exactly which Pokémon sets are available in which products is always slightly obfuscated. But playing detective on the booster pack art (and watching a few unboxings to double check) we can ascertain that it's six Perfect Order packs and two Phantasmal Flames.

The latter is really where the value lies in this box. Those Phantasmal Flames booster packs are already getting kind of pricey, selling for upwards of $11 each through secondary market stores like TCGPlayer. People really, really like Mega Charizard X, it turns out! Who knew?

In comparison, Perfect Order isn't all that beloved. It has few big chases other than the Meowth and Mega Starmie SIRs, and came sandwiched between two more popular sets in Chaos Rising and Ascended Heroes.

I'd argue that Perfect Order is far from a dud, however. While it may not have great hits at the very top end, some beauteous illustration rares make it a joy to open. The IRs for Clefairy, Doublade, Aurorus, and Drapion stand out in particular to me, but there's really not a dud among them.

Hopefully that relative unpopularity may help this deal stick around for a while longer than normal. And if you yourself are a fan of what Perfect Order has to offer, you might want to try and snag this while stocks last.

Join the Wargamer Discord for all the latest great deals!