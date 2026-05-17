Meowth ex claws through the competition to become the most popular Pokémon card from Perfect Order

With the release of Chaos Rising just around the corner, the official Pokémon TCG Live Twitter and Bluesky accounts have dropped some new info. Specifically, they've just revealed the most commonly used card on the Pokémon TCG Live digital client from the Perfect Order expansion. It was Meowth ex, and it wasn't even close, with the coin bearing cat being played in over seven million games more than its nearest competitor.

On May 16th, the Pokémon TCG Live's Twitter and Bluesky accounts revealed the Perfect Order cards that had been played in the most games. Meowth ex hit the board in a staggering 9.9 million games. The second place card, Rocky Fighting Energy, came out significantly fewer times, earning a, comparatively, meager play rate of 2.4 million games.

Before the next expansion arrives, let's first take a look back at the most-used cards from Mega Evolution-Perfect Order!Everyone's favorite feline Meowth ex easily ran away 🏃 with the overall title, while Rocky Fighting Energy was the top non-Pokémon card 🪨 - Pokémon TCG Live (@pokemontcglive.bsky.social) 2026-05-15T20:00:01.603Z

Meowth's incredible popularity reveals that it's surely one of the best Pokémon cards from Perfect Order. So what's the secret to its success?

Well, first of all, since it's a colorless card, it can slot comfortably into just about any deck without requiring you to make any modifications to the energy cards that you're running. Its ease of use is further expanded because it's a basic Pokémon, so you don't need to worry about evolving into it, and you can just bring it straight out.

The primary reason for its popularity, though, is its 'last-ditch catch' ability, which enables it to search through your deck for a supporter card on the turn that it comes into play. This is an incredibly useful tutoring effect that can grab key supporters to get your strategy moving. It can even be recurred, since Meowth's Tuck Tail attack returns it to the hand, ready to be played again.

What's your take? Do you feel that Meowth ex has earned the top spot, or do you have another favorite from Perfect Order that you'd like to highlight? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord.

Meowth has been a part of the Pokémon TCG since the Jungle expansion back in 1999. Have a look at our list of every Pokémon set to learn all about the expansions that have made up the game's history.