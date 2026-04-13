This $10,000 Mew ex Pokémon card is even better than 151's, but you won't find it in any packs

There's no shortage of Pokémon cards with prices in the five-figure or higher range. Our list of the most expensive rare Pokémon cards is full of older variants and promos that've accumulated scary value over the years. This Mew ex is a bit different, though; it's not a vintage classic, nor is it some big chase card with a BGS 10 Black Label grade. No, it's expensive because of how ridiculously scarce it is: only 1510 copies were ever made and, after this exclusive batch, there are no more coming out, ever.

The Mew ex #003/SV-P may be one of the most stunning cards from the Pokémon TCG that you've never seen - and unless you're absolutely loaded with spare cash, it's one you may never find. Not only is it a Chinese card, meaning there's no English-translated version, but it's also extremely uncommon. Only a (very fitting) 1510 copies were ever produced.

That exclusivity is a major reason why, according to Pricecharting, this rare Pokémon card sells for $10,000, and sometimes even more. It's not often one pops up for sale, either. The last raw (ungraded) version of Mew ex sold for $10,000 in March 2026, with another going four months earlier for $10,073.

That sheer lack of availability mostly accounts for the wild prices - modern Pokémon sets' chase cards have much higher populations, however many Ultras, Hypers, and other adjectives get added to their rarity classes. But Mew ex #003/SV-P is also a stunning card on its own merits.

Showing the adorable pink mythical Pokémon bobbing through a field of sunlit wildflowers, Satoma's illustration depicts this iconic Kanto legendary with all the childlike wonder, lightness, and unassuming beauty it deserves. It doesn't have the raw power of a card like Mega Charizard ex, nor does it belch out a dazzling rainbow of colors like Mega Zygarde ex. It's simple, and that simplicity only makes it more breathtaking. Unfortunately, it's also excruciatingly difficult to get.

Even if you were collecting around the time this card was released, back in 2025, unless you were willing to travel to China, you wouldn't get it. The card was exclusive to those who could complete 15 activities at a minimum of three tournament venues. Even then, it was a lottery - you had to be lucky after the fact to even get it.

So, sadly, your chances of getting this neat Scarlet & Violet promo may be quashed, unless you're willing to pay a huge amount of money whenever some may pop up on eBay. If you have that cash and want it, go for it - you'll definitely have bragging rights. Of course, it's worth keeping our fake Pokémon cards guide bookmarked, as you don't want to spend a fortune to receive a false product.

While you can't get this card in packs, we'll definitely be doing our best to get you some Pokémon TCG products as the 30th Anniversary continues. Make sure to join our Wargamer Discord to be kept up-to-date on the latest news of our favorite trading card game, and hopefully, you may score some packs, too.