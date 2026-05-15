This beloved Mewtwo Pokémon card from 2017 has just broken the $10k barrier

If a Pokémon card gets a community nickname, chances are it'll be a popular chase. Mewtube follows in the footsteps of Bubble Mew, Moonbreon, and the infamous butthole Pikachu in this regard. This chase's actual name is 'Mewtwo GX #78', from 2017's Shining Legends set and, unsurprisingly given its frankly awesome 'clone vat' vibes, it's been a holy grail for collectors, especially in the current hype wave. Now, a recent eBay sale saw one go for over $10,000, after months of sitting around the $6-8k mark.

Shining Legends is one of the many Pokémon sets I'm not a big fan of. It's a fairly small selection with a focus on mythical or legendary Pokémon from the franchise, and while the overall experience is just aggressively fine, Mewtwo GX #78 truly elevates it. This secret rare is one of the best chases in the entire Pokémon TCG, and one of the top Mewtwo cards in general, making it highly sought after by many collectors - including me. Not that I could afford it.

Like most out-of-print expansions, the most expensive Shining Legends items are sealed products, but the community-named Mewtube comes in third in the price stakes. An ungraded version of Mewtwo GX would set you back around $500, which pales in comparison to most modern chases, but that's just because, in those days, people actually ripped packs, as opposed to just keeping them sealed and calling them 'investments'. However, once you get to the higher PSA grades, it starts leaping in price.

A PSA 9 Mewtube - which is still classed as a 'mint' card by the grading company - will set you back around $2,000. For reference, Moonbreon is around that price ungraded. However, a PSA 10 version costs over $8,000 in most cases, and now, that price has crept up - seemingly overnight - to over $10,000. It's not reaching the most expensive Pokémon cards list just yet, but it is very close.

The eBay listing, which sold on Thursday, May 14, 2026, was sold by PSA through its PSA Vault system. This allows collectors the opportunity to sell their PSA-graded cards on eBay, with the company taking a fee for the sale (7% in this case). The company also sold two other PSA 10 versions of the card in the last few days, for $8,900 and $8,200 respectively.

Considering many beloved cards have been going for extreme prices recently, Mewtube's rise shouldn't be too surprising. The Gen 1 Pokémon has had a fair amount of SIRs recently, with Team Rocket's Mewtwo from both Destined Rivals and Ascended Heroes (but Giovanni's big ol' head takes up a lot of their artwork, somewhat ruining the vibe, in my opinion. Mewtube isn't a gorgeous card, but it's all intrinsically nostalgic, a reminder of Pokémon's past.

Whether you love reading the latest articles about another Pokémon card breaking into expensive territory, or you want to have a chance at scoring some retail-priced packs, make sure to join our free Wargamer Discord and chat with the other trainers there, as we continue to celebrate the 30th Anniversary.