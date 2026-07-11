The Pokémon TCG gets a bunch of new Mewtwo Merch

The big event for Pokémon TCG players this year is the massive 30th Anniversary set that's dropping this September. There's more than one way for The Pokémon Company to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the series, however, and they recently unveiled a line of new Mewtwo TCG accessories to commemorate the occasion. Let's take a look...

Last Wednesday, the official Pokémon website dropped a retrospective article detailing the best Pokémon cards featuring Mewtwo printed in the history of the TCG. Midway through this piece, they also announced a new line of accessories showcasing both Mewtwo and its progenitor, the original Mew.

These accessories are currently available from the Pokémon Center online store. Each of them features a pattern depicting a strand of DNA dividing Mew and Mewtwo. You can grab a binder or a double deck box for $39.99 (£35), a single deck box or a playmat for $29.99 (£25), or 65 sleeves for $7.99 (£7).

These are far from the only set of TCG accessories this year tied to Pokémon's 30th anniversary. Back in March, the opening scene collection dropped, which included a variety of products that depicted a black and gold battle between a Nidorino and a Gengar. It's likely that, as the anniversary draws closer, we'll get more merch like this releasing along the way.

Mewtwo and Mew will also both feature prominently in the 30th Anniversary set, as they're each receiving new futuristic rare ex cards. Clearly, this anniversary is being used as a chance to pay homage to the rarest Pokémon from the very first set of games.

Do you prefer Mew or Mewtwo? Are you a fan of the world's first mythical Pokémon, or are you more partial to its troublemaking clone? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord.

You can also find plenty of Mews, Mewtwos, and other generation one powerhouses in Wargamer's list of rare Pokémon cards.