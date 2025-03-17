YouTuber boosts Pokémon card’s price by 200% with targeted buyout

This Pokémon TCG price story shows just how quickly card prices can fluctuate and the impact that buyouts can have.

A YouTuber named Dama Collects released a video on March 12, 2025, in which they said they’d bought around 50 copies of the Brilliant Stars card Mimikyu V, a psychic-type full art trainer gallery card, which shows the Pikachu mimic Pokémon alongside its trainer, Acerola.

Dama Collects says in the video that this was their favorite card from the Pokémon set, they thought it was undervalued at its current price point, and they wanted to get enough copies to ensure they could get one graded at the highest level.

However, they were also pretty explicit about what effect they expected this to have, saying “This card will blow up in price right after this video” and talking about their actions making the card more expensive.

While it’s not exactly clear when Dama Collects made the purchases, judging by TCGPlayer information, the most likely time was late February, when there was a massive increase in the card’s sales. This also matches what the video maker said about its price: $30 when he picked his Mimikyu V copies up.

What is clear though is that they were right about their video’s impact. Despite it only getting 1,500 views, on March 13, 70 copies of Mimikyu V were suddenly sold in one day, a huge uptick. And the card’s price did indeed rocket skywards, going from around $33 to at least $60, with some copies selling for as much as $90.

Already the card seems to have cooled off a little, but it just goes to show how much of an impact one person can have on a Pokémon card’s price, especially if they have an audience.

Twitter user Bismack criticized the YouTuber’s actions and drew attention to this card’s shenanigans as a cautionary tale. “it takes very little effort and money to buyout a card,” they say, adding that people should learn to recognize the signs of a buyout and avoid purchasing the card while it’s value is inflated.

“Anyone who still thinks these are natural price movements, I just don’t know what to tell you at this point.”

