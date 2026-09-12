I'm Hyped for the Pokémon TCG's 30th Celebration set, I just wish it was bigger

The Pokémon TCG's 30th Celebration set contains a selection of Pokémon from across the series, but it just can’t include all 1,000+ Pokémon.

The artwork for one of the pikachu cards from the Pokémon TCG's upcoming 30th Celebration set,
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The Pokémon TCG's 30th Celebration set releases next week, and it's going to be big! It's designed as a commemoration of three decades of Pikachu and pals, and as a tour of the most beloved icons in the series. Still, given that there are more than 1,000 Pokémon out there (1,025 to be exact), and 30th Celebration contains 128 unique card (32 of which are Pikachu), it's inevitable that a few fan favorites won't make the cut.

One of the main strengths of Pokémon is its character design. Every Pokémon out there is somebody's favorite (yes, even Qwilfish), and the fondness people feel for their favored Pocket Monster binds them to the series and keeps them coming back generation after generation.

That strength can sometimes be a downside, though. Because any time a Pokémon fails to make an appearance in a hyped up new release, fans will feel frustrated that their favorite got left to the wayside. We all remember how disgruntled the community got when 'Dexit' happened in 2019, and it was revealed that not every Pokémon would be playable in the generation eight game.

At 128 unique card, 30th Celebration is surprisingly modestly sized. Particularly considering how roughly one quarter of these slots are being used on Pikachus. It's just a shame that more space couldn't be set aside to fit in at least a few more mons.
Still, unless The Pokémon Company decided to print a comically oversized expansion, there would be no way to include 'em all. Some steps are being taken to include additional Pokémon in the set, though. The 30th Celebration Classic Collection slots in reprinted cards for Tyranitar, Celebi, Arceus and other all stars.
Which Pokémon are you glad to see show up in 30th Celebration, and are there any that you really wish had made the cut? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord.

Ben has been playing card games since primary school. When it comes to Magic: the Gathering, He knows his Bogles from his Cawblades, and he still has his copy of the Pokémon Trading Card Game for the Gameboy lying somewhere around. You can find more from Ben on EDHREC, Superjump, Card Gamer and Youtube. (He/Him).