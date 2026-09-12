I'm Hyped for the Pokémon TCG's 30th Celebration set, I just wish it was bigger

The Pokémon TCG's 30th Celebration set releases next week, and it's going to be big! It's designed as a commemoration of three decades of Pikachu and pals, and as a tour of the most beloved icons in the series. Still, given that there are more than 1,000 Pokémon out there (1,025 to be exact), and 30th Celebration contains 128 unique card (32 of which are Pikachu), it's inevitable that a few fan favorites won't make the cut.

One of the main strengths of Pokémon is its character design. Every Pokémon out there is somebody's favorite (yes, even Qwilfish), and the fondness people feel for their favored Pocket Monster binds them to the series and keeps them coming back generation after generation.

That strength can sometimes be a downside, though. Because any time a Pokémon fails to make an appearance in a hyped up new release, fans will feel frustrated that their favorite got left to the wayside. We all remember how disgruntled the community got when 'Dexit' happened in 2019, and it was revealed that not every Pokémon would be playable in the generation eight game.

At 128 unique card, 30th Celebration is surprisingly modestly sized. Particularly considering how roughly one quarter of these slots are being used on Pikachus. It's just a shame that more space couldn't be set aside to fit in at least a few more mons.