Pokémon TCG fans may finally have cracked a way to beat Dragapult decks

A new Pokémon card featuring everyone's favorite orange-haired, Kantonian water trainer Misty has been revealed for the upcoming Abyss Eye/Pitch Black set. Some fans have suggested this supporter card might give decks new ways to handle Dragapult ex, a dominant force in the meta ever since all the other top decks were weakened by rotation.

This card, Misty's Energy (I'm guessing it might turn out to have a slightly different name), is a pretty straightforward water energy accelerator. According to Jake C's translation, it lets you search up four basic water energy cards and attach them to one Pokémon. The big downside is that you then end the turn immediately - no attacking!

What big water type attacks can we fuel with this energy acceleration? Credit goes to user Barnse for the suggestion, but one option is to use Black Kyurem ex from Surging Sparks. This basic ex card can tank a hit from Dragapult, and if you're going second, you can ramp up to immediately be able to use its Ice Age attack on turn 2.

That will paralyze any Dragapult or Dragapult preevolution your opponent has in the active spot, forcing them to stay in place for the Black Frost killing blow. Alternatively, you could just keep them locked in place with paralysis, but that seems needlessly risky.

Another option is to pop the water energy onto Prismatic Evolutions Regigigas, a single prizer whose four energy attack deals massive damage to Tera Pokémon, allowing it to actually one shot Dragapult. You'd be taking a risk stacking so much energy onto a relatively squishy Pokémon, but if you built your deck around this, with trainer cards like Energy Recycler, perhaps it wouldn't be such a problem.

The TCG does already have strong cards designed to combat Dragapult, such as Lily's Clefairy ex, and still the ghostly dragon type is the best-performing deck on the ladder. With that in mind, I'm not necessarily convinced Misty's Energy will make the difference, but darn it all, I'm willing to try!