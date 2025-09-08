Malamar, the greatest Pokémon of all time, has seemingly taken charge of the entire Pokémon Company. All official social media pages now show the squiddy glory of Malamar front-and-center. There's an official Pokémon TCG article that declares that Malamar is the star of the top cards of all time. A video posted on September 4 shows just how far fever for my friend Malamar has spread, with fans dancing in the street to celebrate its power and beauty.

Do not be alarmed; this is not a cult. This certainly isn't a mass outbreak of hypnotism caused by the dazzling sway of Malamar's luminescent form. Everyone's memories are (probably) intact, untouched by the upside-down squid Pokémon.

My friend Malamar is always the star of any piece of Pokémon media. However, it's likely made itself more visible to tease a new Mega Evolution for the upcoming videogame, Pokémon Legends Z-A. Releasing on October 16, the game has already confirmed new Mega Dragonite, Mega Victreebel, and Mega Hawlucha evolutions.

Obviously, my friend Malamar is a natural fit for the next reveal. In fact, why stop there? Bring that energy to the trading card game. My friend Malamar should get their own Pokémon set, complete with plenty of rare Pokémon cards featuring my wonderful friend Malamar.

Where are the My Friend Malamar decks? It's time to establish the My Friend Malamar meta. Everything is better with my friend Malamar.