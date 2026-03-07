These new Japan-only Pokémon 151 figures need to come West immediately, please

The gorgeous range of Pokémon 151 figurines previously only available in China is now coming to Japan on March 13. For the uninitiated, Pokémon 151 is arguably the most popular Pokémon TCG set in the long history of the game. The designs on these cards are absolute classics, and live rent-free in the heads of many a fan of the first generation of Pokémon, which the set places front and center.

In recognition of the timeless quality of these gorgeous designs, the powers that be have created a series of 13 figures that celebrate iconic designs from Pokémon 151. Much to our consternation here at Wargamer, these were initially available only in China. However, according to the Pokémon TCG fansite Pokébeach, the figurines will now be coming to Japan courtesy of Japan's Pokémon Center stores and Pokémon Center website.

This gives us hope that, if the figures perform well at retail, we may see a broader release across the global market. It's a beautiful dream, bound to appeal to fans of Pokémon card collecting.

Each pack comes with a gorgeous 3D figure as well as the Pokémon 151 card upon which the figure is based.

Retailing for 1,800 yen ($11.41), there are 13 figures available. The figures come in a blind box, mimicking the thrill of Pokémon TCG booster packs in a big way.

The following pocket monsters are represented in the series: Ivysaur, Arcanine, Machoke, Seal, Grimer, Gengar, Electrode, Exeggutor, Cubone, Chansey, Porygon, Dratini, and an ultra-rare Machoke variant.

As a huge fan of Pokémon 151 myself, I'm champing at the bit to get my hands on these gorgeous setpieces. While the Pokémon Company has offered no confirmation as to a potential release in the West, in my dreams, they already have pride of place on my desk.

