The Pokémon TCG is receiving a new slew of Mega Attack Rares

Mega Attack Rares have been part of the Pokémon TCG for just over a year now. This, somewhat divisive, art treatment is exclusive to mega evolved Pokémon. A Mega Hyper Rare card has the name of its most powerful attack written out in bold font in the background of its art. English Mega Hyper Rares feature Japanese text, while Japanese Mega Hyper Rares have English text scrawled behind them. We've not recieved any new Mega Hyper Rare cards since they debuted in Ascended Heroes earlier this year. Despite this, the Pokémon Company have recently revealed that more are coming.

In a video uploaded to their YouTube channel on August 31st, in the aftermath of the 2026 Pokémon World Championships and the PokémonXP convention, these new Mega Attack Rares were shown off.

The Mega versions of Zygarde, Greninja, Darkrai, and Rayquaza will all be getting a Mega Attack Rare makeover. Notably, these four Pokémon are the mascots of the sets Perfect Order, Chaos Rising, Pitch Black, and Delta Reign (the last of which is yet to be released), respectively. So these four are restylised reprints of rare Pokémon cards from the past and not brand new additions to the game.

The fact that these four Pokémon have been chosen suggests that they're likely to appear together in an upcoming special expansion. Special expansions (like Ascended Heroes and Prismatic Evolutions) contain not only new cards but also reprints of impactful cards from the past, often with new artwork. While it hasn't been outright confirmed, it seems highly likely that these four Mega Attack Rares will appear together in a special expansion in 2027.

This could be the same expansion that will feature the new Mega Lucario Z card, or it could be completely unrelated. The Pokémon Company likes to play its cards close its chest when it comes to future plans, so we'll just have to wait and see.

What other cards would you like to see reprinted in 2027? Share your thoughts in the Wargamer Discord.