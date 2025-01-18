Pokémon TCG fans bid $2000 for just a crayon drawing of hyped Moonbreon card

The biggest chase card from brand new Pokémon TCG release Prismatic Evolutions is so sought after, it seems fans will put down hundreds or even thousands of dollars for a version they know isn’t real.

This fake Pokémon card, spotted on eBay, isn’t trying to trick people. It’s clearly a joke, a crudely drawn crayon version of the Special Illustration Rare Umbreon from Prismatic Evolutions, otherwise known as new Moonbreon.

The previous Moonbreon, which was one of the best Pokémon cards in Evolving Skies, has recently reached an all-time high price of $1,500. But even that is surpassed by the Umbreon from the newest Pokémon set Prismatic Evolutions, copies of which are selling for $2,000 right now.

And apparently, so are obviously fake hand-made joke versions. Right now the highest bid on the eBay item: ‘Umbreon Ex 161/131 Prismatic Evolutions SIR English Incredibly Good Art Duh’ is $2,000.

Amusingly, this item has been put up for sale by a real trading card seller, with 137 items sold in the past, and a strong positive rating. According to the seller’s description, scalpers have prevented them getting a real Moonbreon, so they’ve made their own.

If you’re thinking of putting in a bid for the crayon Umbreon, you should know the seller claims the card is in ‘Near Mint or better’ condition, but watch out, it’s ungraded!

We should note that with six days left on the auction at time of writing, the real question is: will this worthless curio actually sell for a decent sum? Right now, people seem to be playing chicken with the bids. In the last few hours the highest bid has gone from $3,000, down to $800, and back up to $2,000, as users pull out and new ones throw money at the silly joke. Oh, and now it’s fallen to $805.

When we get close to the sale’s completion on January 23, we’ll have a better idea what this card will sell for. While it’s easy enough for eBay users to retract a bid, claiming they ‘bid the wrong amount’, cancelling a successful bid or not paying for an item you won can have repercussions for your account.

While this particular fake Umbreon clearly has no nefarious intent behind it, eBay users seeking real Moonbreons need to be careful. The online marketplace is littered with sellers offering printed out pictures of the card, which might look like the real thing to the unwary.

