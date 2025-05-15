The recent surge of Pokémon TCG hype is still going strong, and while some sets are undoubtedly easier to find than the likes of Prismatic Evolutions, it's common to see products go in and then out of stock. However, this exciting new tin is still in stock at the time of writing this article, with the Pokémon Slashing Legends tin offering not one, but two beloved expansions within its assortment of packs.

There have been plenty of great Pokémon sets recently, from the beauty of Prismatic to the awesome mechanics of Journey Together – and the future looks equally bright, even if I didn't manage to score the newest Pokémon set that is coming up. But, there's still plenty to buy when you can manage to get your hands on some packs, and Slashing Legends is the latest to survive the instant wave of orders.

If you've been chasing the best Pokémon packs for a while now, like I have, you'll know there are a few expansions that remain sought after. Among them is Surging Sparks, which was the start of this hype period around the same time as Pocket's launch, but Journey Together isn't as available as I had hoped – fortunately, both of these are within the Slashing Legends tin.

In total, the Pokémon Slashing Legends tin will give you a Zacian ex or Koraidon ex promo card – depending on which tin you buy or get – and you'll also get two packs of Journey Together, and a pack of Obsidian Flames, Paradox Rift, and Surging Sparks, all of which are a great way to get the best Pokémon cards in your binders.

Fortunately, you don't have to look too hard to get your hands on this new collection. Right now, you can grab the Pokémon Slashing Legends tin from Walmart for just $29.87, as it's still in stock for the time being. For any Brits out there, you can get the tin for just £21.99 at Very, but the company is currently waiting for stock to arrive later this month.

So, if you've been hoping to start collecting more Pokémon cards again, the Slashing Legends tin is an easy and in-stock way to do it. Hopefully, you get those great pull rates and grab some of the cutest Pokémon, or best of all, you may ever get lucky and score the most expensive Pokémon cards from each pack.

Make sure you let us know what you pulled with the Slashing Legends tin in the Wargamer Discord, where we have a dedicated channel for all things Pokémon.