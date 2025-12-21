The next Japanese Pokémon TCG expansion is all about Zygarde

The next Japanese Pokémon TCG set has officially been revealed. Nihil Zero is due to release in Japan on January 23rd. It highlights Zygarde, the legendary black and green dragon and ground type, who is also the mascot of the recently released game Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Currently, only a limited amount of information about the set is known. Zygarde will get a new ex card showing off its mega evolved form. Then there will also be a Mewoth ex, that has artwork showing it attempting to claw itself free from its frame.

Zygarde is an interesting Pokémon to center an expansion around, as it's really several different characters in one. It's composed of a selection of cores and cells, and it looks radically different depending on how many of these cells have been brought together.

Zygrade's 10% complete form looks more like a dog than a dragon. Its 50% complete form changes from a mammal into a reptile with a long serpentine tail, while its 100% form looks almost humanoid. Just like the cast of Dragon Ball, or the members of Spinal Tap, Zygarde isn't done when it reaches 100%, and its new mega form gives it a gigantic cannon to lug around on top of its head.

This set is the TCG debut of Zygarde's mega form, but we've seen all of its previous versions printed on different Pokémon cards in the past. It's not currently clear whether we'll get to see Zygarde in all of its different variants in this set, or if Mega Zygarde will have the spotlight all to itself.

Personally, I hope that we get the full Zygarde experience. There needs to be more representation of dragonic doggos out there.

