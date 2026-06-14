Darkrai is the star of the Pokémon TCG's Pitch Black expansion, but Cresselia is nowhere to be seen

Did you know that Darkrai is part of a pair of Pokémon? The shadowy and sinister Darkrai has a foil in the form of the glittering Lunar Pokémon Cresselia. Yet while Darkrai is the main character of the upcoming Pokémon TCG Pitch Black expansion, there's absolutely no sign of Cresselia at all.

Darkrai and Cresselia are known as the "lunar duo", a term coined by fans, but which reflects an official link made between the two. Both debuted in generation four. Darkrai causes nightmares, while Cresselia spreads good dreams. Darkrai represents the new moon, while Cresselia represents the crescent moon. The two even appear on a LEGEND card together in the 2010 set Triumphant.

Yet in recent years, these two rivals have not received an equal amount of focus. Darkrai has appeared on a variety of rare Pokémon cards, while Cresselia has faded into the background. We'll be getting a golden Mega Hyper Rare Mega Darkrai ex in Pitch Black, while Cresselia hasn't received the ex treatment at all during the Scarlet and Violet or Mega Evolution eras.

While Darkrai takes on a leading role in Pitch Black, the last time a Cresselia card was printed in a set was in Phantasmal Flames back in November of last year, where it was an uncommon pack filler card.

This is an issue that extends beyond merely the TCG. Pitch Black is based on the Mega Dimension DLC of the game Pokémon Legends: Z-A. That DLC gave Darkrai some major plot significance, and a new mega form, while Cresselia made no appearance at all.

Will you be cracking open any Pitch Black packs to search for Darkrai, or are there other cards that have caught your attention? Tell us all about it in the Wargamer Discord.

For more legendary rivals and obscure Pokémon from the past, check out our piece on How Many Pokémon There Are.