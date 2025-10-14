Grab a Pokémon Obsidian Flames booster bundle over $30 cheaper than Amazon

OK, yes, Phantasmal Flames looks like a delicious slice of Pokémon TCG loveliness - but Obsidian Flames has always had a soft spot in my Charizard-loving heart. The third expansion of the Scarlet and Violet era never caught alight like it should've until the stock drought arrived, and, while it's hard to get products right now, you can grab the Pokémon Obsidian Flames booster bundle for $10 lower than the current market price (and 30 bucks less than Amazon is asking).

Many of us collectors have different expansions we'd choose as our favorites from the Pokémon sets list, but Obsidian Flames lights a fire in my heart that I think Phantasmal Flames will struggle to compete with. That's probably because I won't be able to get any Phantasmal Pokémon packs, but it's also because the early Scarlet and Violet era was brilliant for me.

I yearn for the time when Obsidian Flames was out and I could get my hands on the best Pokémon cards without having to take out a new mortgage, but it's also because the set is full of beautiful chase cards. I will always stand by the fact that Charizard ex #223 is a stunning card, one of the best Charizard cards, and it's due to how chaotic and colorful the artwork is.

There's also the similarly beautiful, but cheaper Charizard ex #228, which has an all-gold style to it that replicates the primary chase card's vision. I do prefer #223, but it's also the most expensive Pokémon card of the expansion, so it's also a harder card to pull. Fortunately, #228 is still a great addition to any binder.

However, neither holds a tail-candle to Ninetales #199, which is arguably one of the most beautiful cards in Pokémon TCG history. A shining example of how to handle an Illustration Rare, with one of the cutest Pokémon known to man, sitting serenely in a wooded area, simply brightening up the world around it.

Pokémon Obsidian Flames has also fallen victim to the current hype bubble surrounding the trading card game, but you don't have to see your hopes and dreams set alight. Right now, you can grab an Obsidian Flames booster bundle for just $47.99 at Miniature Market, a massive $10 cheaper than the current market price. To put that in perspective, Amazon listings have the same product for $79.95, and even they're getting low on stock.

If you've been waiting to pull some Obsidian Flames before the newest Pokémon set arrives with Phantasmal Flames, this is a great opportunity to collect some more cards. Hopefully, you get some great cards and can share them over in our Wargamer Discord community - we wanna see your sick pulls!