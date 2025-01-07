Unloved Pokémon bundle back on sale, with an awesome Charizard chase card

There have been many impressive sets during the Scarlet & Violet era of Pokémon TCG. 151 is clearly one of the biggest, being regularly restocked and almost instantly scalped, while Paldean Fates’ Bubble Mew card is causing a flurry of people to chase the mythical Pokémon. However, many people are missing out on Pokémon Obsidian Flames, with one of my favorite Charizard cards right now.

There’s no shortage of options for picking out the best Charizard cards, especially as it’s one of the most iconic ‘Mons in the best trading card game. Shadowless Charizard is one of the most expensive Pokémon cards in history, with even cards in terrible condition going for a hefty chunk of change. So, it’s surprising that Obsidian Flames is so forgotten in the realm of Pokémon TCG.

As many people attempt to secure Pokémon Booster Boxes and Elite Trainer Boxes in the hopes of a quick price rise, selling their stock at inflated prices, Obsidian Flames remains mostly unscathed. Despite launching in August 2023, you can still grab a Pokémon Obsidian Flames Booster Bundle, which includes six packs of the set, for around $30 – something that is fairly difficult with most expansions right now.

Considering the excitement around Pokémon TCG right now, with both veteran players and newcomers eagerly collecting Pokémon cards, I imagine Obsidian Flames won’t last on shelves for long. Right now, you can get the Obsidian Flames Booster Bundle for just $34 / £21, which is worth grabbing.

The Charizard ex SIR is the clear chase card. Not only is it the most valuable in the set, but it’s arguably one of the best-looking Charizard cards in recent memory, and even the second chase card is a Charizard ex Hyper Rare. Our third top chase card is a gorgeous Ninetales Illustration Rare that is, strangely, cheaper than it should be on TCGPlayer. That being said, the price is going up, so it may be worth just grabbing Ninetales as a single if you like it.

If you’re looking for a truly unmissable single from this set, though, I’d recommend grabbing the Charmander Obsidian Flames promo card. Without the sought-after Pokémon Center stamp, it’s fairly cheap and one of the best-looking promotional cards from the Scarlet & Violet era.

All that is to say, if you’re looking to rip open some of the best Pokémon packs for the start of 2025, I can’t see a reason why you wouldn’t grab some Obsidian Flames Booster Bundles.

They may not be the strongest or best Pokémon cards for players, but they are excellent additions for collectors. While you’re here, make sure to watch out for your last chance to buy Pokémon 151 packs at retail before they inevitably go up in price.

If you need a refresher on what TCG expansions came out when, we’ve made it simple with a full guide to all Pokemon sets in order of release.

