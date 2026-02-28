These nostalgia-charged Pokémon TCG accessories are rapidly selling out

11 days ago, the Pokémon Opening Scene Collection was announced. This generation one inspired selection of goodies consists not only of accessories for the Pokémon TCG, but also several pieces of apparel. Every item in the Opening Scene Collection depicts a black and gold battle between a Gengar and a Nidorino (a callback to the intro movie of Pokémon Red and Blue, which showcased these two poison types duking it out). Yesterday, during Pokémon Day, the opening scene collection went live and, like many Pokémon products, supplies began running out quickly.

Currently, items from the Pokémon Opening Scene Collection are available exclusively from the official Pokémon Center online store. It's not yet known whether these items will be restocked and resold at a later date or if the Pokémon Company will eventually distribute them to other retailers.

In terms of TCG accessories, the Opening Scene playmat has already sold out, but the double deck box and the card sleeves are still available.

Moving on to other items, you can still buy t-shirts, hoodies, jumpers, mugs, and hats, although some sizes have sold out. Additionally, all of the Opening Scene pins have gone.

Nostalgia is a powerful motivator, and tapping into it is an undeniably effective way of making a sale. Having said that, it's clear that a lot of effort was put in here. The sleek black and gold two tone aesthetic of this line calls back to the limited color palette of the original Pokémon games.

Is this a product that you're planning on opening, or have you seen it all before? Whether you want to grab that Gengar or you want to let Nidorino go, let us know your thoughts about all of the hype for these accessories over on the Wargamer Discord.

For more news from Pokémon's 30th anniversary, have a look at the brand new TCG expansion that was announced on Pokémon Day, which is scheduled to release at the same time all over the world.